Principled stand against radical preacher

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
The barring of Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara from entering Singapore has caused a stir among netizens from both countries, and some of his followers spammed the social media pages of Singapore politicians and agencies with negative comments. Explaining the move, the authorities said Somad has been known to preach extremist and segregationist teachings, which are unacceptable in Singapore's multiracial and multi-religious society. He has been criticised by Indonesians, including mainstream Muslim leaders, for his comments denigrating other faiths. He has also been denied entry to Hong Kong, Timor-Leste and several European countries in recent years.

Some have been quick to declare that Islamophobia is to blame. But this incident is, in fact, consistent with the Government's approach over the years to prevent radical ideas from taking root here - regardless of the perpetrator's faith. In 2019, a Christian American preacher was not allowed entry because he had made offensive remarks against Muslims.

