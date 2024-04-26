The normalisation of flexiwork

Compulsory guidelines have been introduced to ensure that all employers in Singapore fairly consider formal requests from employees for flexible work arrangements (FWAs) from Dec 1, 2024. The move is a result of tripartite discussions held between the Government, the Singapore National Employers Federation and the National Trades Union Congress. It reflects both the recognition that FWAs are a normal part of the labour landscape and the acknowledgement that requests must be feasible and not affect a company’s performance. The guidelines seek to achieve a balance between the needs of employees and employers. They make good sense in the light of a 2023 study which found that 83 per cent of Singapore employers think that they support flexible arrangements, while only 61 per cent of employees feel so. Clearly, employers’ understanding of flexibility is not the same as that of employees. The guidelines aim to put workers and management on the same page.

FWAs are normal in labour-scarce Singapore not least because, from the point of view of the labour movement, access to flexible arrangements is often the main consideration for caregivers, women workers and senior workers when it comes to deciding to stay or return to the workforce. In that context, the guidelines put into place formalised and clear processes for workers who wish to request flexible work arrangements. For employers, the guidelines would help to maintain harmonious labour relations since they could discuss with employees practical and sustainable work arrangements that meet the needs of both parties. For the Government, FWAs enable employees to achieve better work-life harmony, and give employers a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining talent. The guidelines would shape norms and expectations about FWAs so that workplaces could be more inclusive and productive.