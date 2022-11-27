The kebaya clothes a region beautifully

News that Singapore will be nominating the kebaya for Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list, in a multinational effort with Brunei, Malaysia and Thailand, should warm many South-east Asian hearts. The kebaya, a traditional woman’s garment that is contemporary as well, represents a distinctive aspect of the feminine mystique that is celebrated in the region among many communities and classes. A marker of the Malay and Peranakan sartorial identities, the kebaya has woven its intricate way into the discerning tastes of women who may choose to wear it on festive occasions such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year and Deepavali, at rites of passage such as weddings, and at parties and events. From working-class women to professionals, hardly anyone is immune to the attraction of its intricate embroidery.

Indeed, the kebaya is also an emblem of South-east Asia recognisable around the world, not least because of the Singapore Girl, the iconic face of Singapore Airlines. She has been synonymous with the sarong kebaya, made of batik and designed by Parisian couturier Pierre Balmain in 1968.