Stronger lifeline for low-income families

The enhanced ComLink package, or ComLink+, announced by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli on Nov 20, builds on the strengths of the original ComLink (Community Link) programme that began in 2019 to give comprehensive and coordinated support to low-income families with children living in HDB rental flats, through help ranging from job assistance to children’s development. Two shifts mark the additional support. First, it will go beyond the provision of basic and short-term social assistance in order to help ease the resource pressures that families face, so that they can focus on achieving longer-term goals more quickly than would have been possible otherwise. Second, the role of ComLink officers will be upgraded to that of family coaches who will provide empathetic companionship to families, motivate them to meet immediate needs, help stabilise their situations, and encourage them to face the future with optimism.

Vulnerable families themselves have identified four aspirational areas: pre-school education, employment, financial stability and home ownership. Together, these constitute a comprehensive blueprint for escaping the low-income trap. Family coaches will therefore recommend suitable packages to families, based on their action plans, with payouts made when families take concrete steps to enrol their children in pre-school and maintain good attendance, secure stable employment, improve their financial stability through debt clearance, and save up towards home ownership. Thus, families with children living in Housing Board rental flats who qualify can get up to $30,000 in total payouts if they meet certain employment criteria and make voluntary Central Provident Fund contributions to save up to buy their own homes. Among other benefits, there is a package that helps families clear their debt, such as for utility and housing arrears.