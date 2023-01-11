The Straits Times says

Staying on top of the Covid-19 situation

Updated
38 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday should help to reassure Singaporeans that the Government is on top of an evolving situation in which international concern is focused on the upsurge in coronavirus pandemic cases in China. There is no need to restrict the entry of travellers from that country, but Singapore must continue to monitor developments, with a particular eye on the possible emergence of Covid-19 variants of concern anywhere in the world.

Certainly, recent developments in China have worrying implications for global health. International officials and health experts are worried that a nation of 1.4 billion people is undervaccinated and may not possess the healthcare resources necessary to treat a wave of illness expected to kill more than a million people through 2023. In that context, China’s startling reversal recently of its strict zero-Covid policy and the presence of what has been called its “vaccine nationalism” – its refusal to accept Western assistance – complicate the epidemiological scene globally. As more Chinese prepare to travel abroad following the lifting of restrictions by Beijing in the lead-up to Chinese New Year in January, the question is what Singapore should do. Should it follow those countries that have imposed curbs on the entry of travellers from China, or should it adhere to its existing policy on the entry of all travellers?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top