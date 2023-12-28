Singapore remains world’s port of call

News that Singapore’s port has reached an all-time high in arriving ship traffic, recording three billion annual gross tons in vessel arrivals so far in 2023, attests to the efficiency with which port operator PSA makes Singapore one of the world’s chief ports of call. That efficiency reflects, in turn, a work ethic derived from the strong partnership between the Government, industry and unions – the tripartite ecosystem in which other sections of the economy flourish as well. Drawing attention to this ecosystem while marking the latest milestone on Dec 26, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat observed that others might try to copy Singapore’s hardware and infrastructure or even try to emulate its technology and operating systems. That cannot be avoided, but what many find difficult to replicate is the tripartite ecosystem which, built on trust, allows Singaporeans to collaborate and innovate together and solve problems as a single team pulling together in one direction when the nation encounters choppy seas.

The choppy seas have been evident for a while. Apart from the industry downturn in 2016, there were supply chain disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, there are slowdowns in production and consumption because of higher inflation. Military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and between Israel and Hamas are current concerns. The Red Sea has been drawn into the arena of conflict, and shipping has been affected in the Suez Canal.