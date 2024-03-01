Retaining nurses is a medical lifeline

Not only nurses but also the public at large will be gratified by the announcement that about 29,000 nurses are set to receive up to $100,000 each in payouts under a new long-term retention scheme for nurses working in the public healthcare system. The Award for Nurses’ Grace, Excellence and Loyalty (Angel) scheme starts in September. Of the 29,000 nurses who stand to benefit from the scheme, almost 24,000 will be from public healthcare institutions. The other 5,000 are expected to be from publicly funded community care organisations and social service agencies, if their employers apply to participate in the scheme. These employers will need to co-fund the awards, with the majority of the funding coming from the Government.

The new scheme fits into a complex combination of social needs. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has acknowledged that nurses at certain ages or after a certain number of years in service are particularly likely to contemplate leaving for personal and family reasons. A retention scheme signals to these officers the need to reconsider their decision and give their careers and the healthcare system a chance.