The Straits Times says

Resolving salary disputes amicably

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Employment Standards Report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) on Tuesday reveals that while more local and foreign employees, in dispute with their employers, filed salary claims in 2022 than in the year before, the vast majority of these claims were resolved quickly, and the total amount recovered for these employees rose by almost 40 per cent from the year before to $12 million. The report also found that 86 per cent of salary claims were resolved via mediation at the TADM, while the remaining 14 per cent were referred to the Employment Claims Tribunals for adjudication. Salary claims jumped 26 per cent from 2021 to 2022, with more of these claims being made by groups against companies that experienced business failure or ran into financial difficulties. What is heartening is that less than 1 per cent of salary claims lodged in 2022 involved employers who refused to make full payment for the salary arrears despite having the means to do so. MOM is investigating such employers with a view to taking enforcement action against them.

This desire to pursue errant employers lies at the heart of the dispute resolution process. It is bad enough when companies experience business failures or financial difficulties. Then, both employees and employers lose. But when companies are doing fine, there simply is no reason for them to withhold payments due their workers. The authorities must continue to safeguard employment standards through effective dispute resolution, the education of both employees and employers on their rights and obligations, and strong enforcement action when called for. Where workers are concerned, they must report disputes early, thus making the total sum claimed smaller. As the amount gets larger, employers might have greater difficulty repaying or may not have the ability to do so. The ultimate goal of the tripartite process which the TADM seeks to uphold is to create fair workplaces where relations are based on trust and not on acrimony.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top