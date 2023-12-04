Reclaiming land for future needs

There are three clear benefits in plans just announced to reclaim land off East Coast Park. The first benefit lies in coastal protection. Already, the East Coast is a low-lying area that faces a high risk of flooding. That risk is compounded by the long-term impact of climate change. Rising sea levels pose an existential threat to Singapore. Mean sea levels around Singapore are projected to rise by up to 1m by the end of this century. When high tides coincide with storm surges, sea levels could rise by up to 4m to 5m above mean sea level. As Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said at the announcement of the Long Island reclamation project, this is a serious problem because around one-third of Singapore is less than 5m above mean sea level and lies at risk of being inundated by the sea. Hence, the authorities will soon begin extensive environmental and engineering studies on the reclamation plans, which are expected to yield about 800ha of land that will protect the East Coast area from sea-level rise.

The project will also create space for development as well as a new reservoir – the two other benefits it brings. Waterfront homes are expected to be built on the reclaimed land, along with amenities and industrial facilities. Indeed, about 20km of new coastal and reservoir parks could be added to Singapore’s green landscape, tripling the length of waterfront parks in the East Coast area.