PW Mark another step in right direction

The Progressive Wage (PW) Mark, officially launched earlier in January, is set to benefit both employers and low-wage workers. The accreditation scheme helps consumers and businesses to identify companies that support better wages for their lower earners.

The initiative was recommended by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers and is administered by the Singapore Business Federation on behalf of the three-way partnership between the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation.