The Straits Times says

Putin's misguided adventure in Ukraine

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and his decision to order the Russian military to send what Moscow describes as "peacekeepers" to the area are irresponsible acts and a violation of international law. The deployment of troops resembles the thin end of the wedge of an invasion of a sovereign country, even if the two regions have long sought independence from Ukraine.

The Russian leader's flagrant move aims to again redraw boundaries, after the 2014 foray into Crimea and its annexation, and upends a fragile balance in eastern Europe. It also provides a precedent for great-power adventurism elsewhere, including in Asia. Whether or not this week's moves present a beachhead for a deeper push into Ukraine, they display a haughty rejection of diplomacy and dialogue.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top