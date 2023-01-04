The Straits Times says

Protection from rising sea levels

Updated
Published
54 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is timely that national water agency PUB is exploring the use of underground space to defend Singapore against rising sea levels amid climate change and more intense rainfall. The agency says that a study to assess the feasibility of using an underground drainage and reservoir system to combat inland and coastal flooding will start in 2023. Findings from the study will complement ongoing and planned studies looking at how different segments of Singapore’s coastline could be better protected from going underwater. What lends a degree of urgency to the PUB’s latest initiative is that, by the end of this century, the average sea level surrounding Singapore could rise by up to 5m because of the combined effects of climate change and other factors such as storm surges and tidal activity. This means that about 30 per cent of Singapore would be vulnerable to going underwater.

Addressing the Singapore context directly, the PUB notes that sea-level rise is driven by climate change and global warming. As more greenhouse gases are released and trapped in the atmosphere, the planet heats up. This leads to the melting of polar ice caps and glaciers, which increases the amount of water in oceans. As seawater warms, it also expands, contributing further to the rise in global sea levels. Today, average sea levels are rising at a rate of 3mm to 4mm a year. To resist rising seas, the PUB commenced the development of a flood model in 2021 to assess flood risks holistically. Also, the agency has been studying engineering solutions with nature-based enhancements to hold back the rising seas. These solutions include sea walls, earthen bunds, revetments – a facing of stone or other armouring material to protect a streambank or shoreline – and mangroves. The agency carries out specific studies in vulnerable areas.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top