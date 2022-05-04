The Straits Times says

Partnership, trust key for challenges ahead

Updated
Published
1 min ago
The May Day Rally speech by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong underlined the important role that tripartism played in seeing the country through the difficult days of the coronavirus pandemic and preparing it for the challenging times ahead. In what has long been a markedly distinct approach to labour relations here, the Government, employers and unions had again worked as close partners for a common cause, coming up with inclusive solutions to emerging problems and those that lie on the horizon. Trust has been crucial in this regard, particularly for workers who must believe that the economic system does not benefit employers at their expense. The failure of trust elsewhere has caused unrest, which hurts companies, the national economy and workers themselves ultimately. The partnership of Government, employers and unions here has held firm, providing stability and the foundation for policies and approaches to be developed to help the country emerge stronger from the crisis.

What is true of the economy is also true of society. Trust has underpinned Singapore's robust response to Covid-19. A Lancet study found that higher levels of trust in Government and among the population have been associated with greater compliance with Covid-19 restrictions and higher vaccination rates. Residents here by and large accepted restrictions and vaccination because they believed the Government was acting competently and in their best interests. They abided by safe management measures, accepted repeated rounds of easing and tightening, went for vaccinations and booster jabs, and exercised personal and social responsibility. That was unlike countries where even the basic precaution of wearing a mask became a contentious issue.

