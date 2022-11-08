The Straits Times says

Pakistan’s political situation worrying

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The assassination attempt on Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in the city of Wazirabad has again highlighted societal tensions simmering in the nuclear-armed nation where political violence is not uncommon, and where leaders, in particular, have suffered violent deaths. These have included founding prime minister Liaqat Ali Khan in 1951, military chief-turned-president Zia ul Haq in a mysterious 1988 plane crash, and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto who was shot in 2007 as she campaigned for re-election.

The attempt on the life of Mr Khan, a cricket prodigy who led Pakistan to its only one-day international World Cup win in 1992 and was seen as a protege of the all-powerful military-led establishment, continues this disturbing trend, and increases the risk of violence and political instability at a time when the country is contending with low foreign currency reserves, severe inflation, a weakened economy, and significant damage caused by recent flooding. Indeed, little seems to have changed since Mr Khan fell out with the generals and was ousted in April amid high inflation, perceptions of economic mismanagement, and widening corruption.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top