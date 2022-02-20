The Sunday Times says

Open more city spaces for arts, culture

Updated
Published
4 min ago

The Australian city of Sydney is considering plans to turn its central business district, hard hit by two years of pandemic, into a "24-hour global playground". An urban policy think-tank report on the possible options will ring a bell with Singaporeans - car-free streets, late-night openings for culture and heritage institutions, allowing performances and food and beverage operations at outdoor spaces.

Car-Free Sundays, the Light To Night and Night Festivals were all popular outreach events in Singapore's civic district before the pandemic. The Light To Night festival returned last month as Singapore charted a cautious path back to live activities. The slow and steady approach to reopening rightly prioritises safety. But two years of pandemic restrictions have crippled the performing arts sector and slashed attendances at culture and heritage institutions.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 20, 2022, with the headline Open more city spaces for arts, culture. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top