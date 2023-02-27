The Straits Times says

One year on, no peace in sight

The world stands with Ukraine and most nations agree that sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable. That much was reinforced by a vote in the United Nations General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbour. The vote, while not binding, was a clear call for Moscow to withdraw troops. The resolution also advocated for comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine and drew approval from 141 of 193 nations, including Singapore. But a year after the fighting began, peace is not really on the table: Neither Russia nor Ukraine seems willing to talk.

Ukraine, flush with unimagined successes in battle, believes it can prevail against a far more powerful neighbour. Russia, on the other hand, has little incentive to yield an inch. President Vladimir Putin, in supreme control of an opaque, nationalistic regime, cannot just say he miscalculated. Besides, any display of weakness will embolden political rivals. So he seems to be doubling down, reportedly set to launch a massive new offensive. And Ukraine, which has the wind of world opinion in its sails, has no wish to end its fairytale resistance on anything less than total victory.

