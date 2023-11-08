Of digitally savvy seniors and safety

The findings of the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) inaugural Singapore Digital Society Report augur well for the future of digitalisation in Singapore. The just-published report measures the state of digital society across three crucial dimensions: digital access, essential digital skills for daily living, and attitudes towards digital technologies. Digital access means having access to the Internet and to digital devices such as smartphones and computers. Digital skills necessary for daily life are self-explanatory. Attitudes and perceptions reflect willingness and enthusiasm to embrace and use digital technologies.

Taken together, these dimensions show how digitally advanced a country is. Singapore does very well in this regard, given the way in which citizens are keen on staying plugged in to global technological developments that enhance economic productivity and promote ease of living. The Republic has one of the highest Internet penetration rates in the world, with 99 per cent of resident households connected to the Internet. Also, 98 per cent of households with school-going children have access to computers, and 97 per cent of residents own smartphones.