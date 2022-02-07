The Straits Times says

No let-up in North Korean menace fits

While the world anxiously follows developments on the Ukraine-Russia border which might push Europe into war, an escalation in East Asia also warrants deft crisis management. Last month, North Korea conducted seven weapons tests, launching 11 missiles - including its most powerful missile in five years. Pyongyang also hinted it could restart nuclear tests and test-fire intercontinental ballistic missiles in contravention of United Nations resolutions. The UN Security Council met for the third time in a month to discuss North Korea last Friday. The outcome was a predictable stalemate: the United States drafted a joint statement asking Pyongyang to cease its "destabilising" actions and return to dialogue.

But China and Russia, along with other nations, refused to sign on to it. China said the US should ease tensions by being more flexible, practical and sincere in its dealings with North Korea rather than be caught in "a vicious circle of confrontation, condemnation, sanctions". China and Russia's own solution is to ease sanctions, such as the ban on exports of seafood and textiles, on humanitarian grounds. North Korea is reportedly facing starvation and shortage of essential supplies since it closed off its borders at the start of the pandemic. But the US says this would reward "bad behaviour". After the latest missile test last week, the US renewed its call for a meeting with North Korea without preconditions. There has been no response from Pyongyang.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2022, with the headline No let-up in North Korean menace fits.

