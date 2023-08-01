The Straits Times says

New beginnings in Cambodia?

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Cambodia’s controversial general election has delivered the widely expected result of a landslide win for the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) led by long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen. Although the Candlelight Party, the only opposition group with a measure of worthy support, was disqualified on a technicality by the National Election Committee, the polls saw a significant turnout of 84 per cent of the eligible voters. The election, which saw the CPP take 120 of the 125 seats available, was denounced as unfair by Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights, a non-governmental body.

Most Western nations declined to send observers to the elections but, tellingly, China and Russia – whose bilateral relationship is strengthening by the day – did send observers. Beijing’s consistent political support over the years has helped Mr Hun Sen consolidate his grip on Cambodia, and Phnom Penh has responded with diplomatic backing for Chinese positions and strategic concerns even at the risk of offending its Asean peers, and by being highly receptive to President Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top