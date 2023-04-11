Nato draws closer to the Indo-Pacific

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s (Nato) decision to step up cooperation with partner nations in the Asia Pacific should come as no surprise to those who have followed global politics, particularly events that have unfolded since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Last week’s announcement by secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on the grouping’s closer work with key Indo-Pacific nations to uphold the rules-based international order is something of a diplomatic victory for Japan, which has consistently sought to link Russia’s invasion of its European neighbour with possible future scenarios involving China in Asia. Little wonder that Japan was prompt to welcome Nato’s increased involvement in the region. Additionally, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has pledged to boost Tokyo’s collaboration with the alliance.

Japan has been working with Nato for some time to revise its Individually Tailored Partnership Programme, under which cooperation in cyberspace, outer space, disinformation and other domains will be reinforced. Australia, South Korea and New Zealand are, likewise, shaping individual partnerships with the transatlantic grouping. Separately, a senior United States official was quoted as saying recently that Nato is “open” to deepening ties with India, while New Delhi itself has confirmed that there have been official-level contacts in this direction. Many pieces are moving simultaneously on the global chessboard.