Moving up the social ladder

Meritocracy with Singapore characteristics involves people succeeding on account of the system – and then paying it forward. In that context, uplifting those who are less privileged will take more than sharing financial resources; it will involve the sharing of networks and opportunities. In drawing attention to these evolving dimensions of social mobility recently, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing also highlighted an issue that is enduringly important for Singapore. It is that merit should not be defined narrowly – because different people possess different strengths and abilities, all of which can contribute to the nation over time.

Thus, overemphasis on academic excellence can detract from the pursuit of an inclusive meritocracy. Instead, Singaporeans should be encouraged to do their best, since the desire for self-improvement is a great spur to social mobility. Individual goals would be advanced by greater social intervention to prevent family circumstances from impeding mobility among the young, and the promotion of diverse pathways to success.