The Straits Times says

Mind the big and small on public housing

Updated
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore’s public housing is a lived experience for the broad middle, with close to 80 per cent of Singaporeans owning their own HDB flat today. It allows them to partake in the country’s growth. It is a national treasure undergirding millions of cherished childhood memories and providing a vision of affordable and high-quality housing for the future.

For housing to remain intact as a key pillar of Singapore’s social compact, policymakers must tackle both macro issues such as affordability and the prioritisation of first-time buyers with more urgent needs, and micro issues such as the look and feel of a residential block and other last-mile issues in the implementation of housing projects. This last point has been underscored by the adverse reaction of many residents to the Housing Board’s decision to go for an all-red Tampines lift lobby.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top