Make volunteering a way of Singapore life

Volunteering is an important part of national life in Singapore. A 2018 survey ranked the Republic as one of the top 20 countries in terms of volunteerism. Indeed, according to a National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre study of individual giving in 2021, the philanthropic landscape showed promise in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. While there was a decline in volunteerism and donation rates, more than one in two individuals said that they were likely to donate or to volunteer in the future. Also, there were more frequent and consistent donations, the study found.

Such studies should disabuse anyone of the notion that Singaporeans are a kiasu – a grasping and selfish – people because they inhabit a tiny island city-state which does not possess much by way of natural resources. While it is true that Singapore is small and that the world does not owe it a living, Singaporeans possess a natural alertness towards the needs of others which is the basis of their philanthropic spirit.