The Straits Times says

Looking beyond fight against Covid-19

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

While the national fight against the coronavirus pandemic remains critical in these current times, Singapore continues to face longer-term challenges that cannot be left unattended. These include the need to generate new growth, new jobs and prosperity in a post-pandemic economy. Given Singapore's openness to the rest of the world, much will depend on a stable global and regional environment, in which relations between the United States and China play a crucial role. In highlighting these key features of Singapore's prospects, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's New Year message has drawn attention to the importance of keeping the broad picture in view even as people make their way through the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

There are reasons for hope. Over the past two years, Singapore has struck a strong balance between meeting public health challenges and minimising Covid-19's impact on society and the economy. Central to that balance has been vaccination. Singapore has one of the highest rates globally in terms of fully vaccinated populations. While the Delta strain held centre stage last year, the Omicron variant which followed it will continue to hog the epidemiological headlines this year. Maintaining the programme of social measures and inoculation remains imperative.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.