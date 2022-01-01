Looking beyond fight against Covid-19

While the national fight against the coronavirus pandemic remains critical in these current times, Singapore continues to face longer-term challenges that cannot be left unattended. These include the need to generate new growth, new jobs and prosperity in a post-pandemic economy. Given Singapore's openness to the rest of the world, much will depend on a stable global and regional environment, in which relations between the United States and China play a crucial role. In highlighting these key features of Singapore's prospects, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's New Year message has drawn attention to the importance of keeping the broad picture in view even as people make their way through the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

There are reasons for hope. Over the past two years, Singapore has struck a strong balance between meeting public health challenges and minimising Covid-19's impact on society and the economy. Central to that balance has been vaccination. Singapore has one of the highest rates globally in terms of fully vaccinated populations. While the Delta strain held centre stage last year, the Omicron variant which followed it will continue to hog the epidemiological headlines this year. Maintaining the programme of social measures and inoculation remains imperative.