The Straits Times says

Lessons on how not to pick a leader

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It's now up to fewer than 200,000 members of the Conservative Party to choose Britain's next prime minister. Over the next seven weeks, the two contenders will sharpen their pitches, and round on each other, as they slug it out in television or radio studios and in hustings around the nation for the affection of voters - mostly white males, over 60 years of age, living in and around London. The last stretch of the race will hopefully be less of a public spectacle than was the start, when 11 MPs ran one another down in their bid to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was forced to offer his resignation after a series of scandals that prompted more than 50 members of his government to quit.

The front runner in opinion polls is Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, 46. A Johnson loyalist, she has promised to cut taxes, in an apparent nod to the Thatcherite approach, delighting the party base which swears by the former Tory PM. The Brexit-friendly base appears forgiving of her start in politics as a Liberal Democrat and stance as a "remainer" in the 2016 Brexit referendum. As Mr Johnson's international trade aide, she had pressed for better access to the Asean market and in 2020 signed a free trade deal with Singapore. As Foreign Secretary, she is a China hawk and has also taken a hard line with Brussels on post-Brexit arrangements for trade with Ireland. If chosen, she would be Britain's third female PM.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 25, 2022, with the headline Lessons on how not to pick a leader. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top