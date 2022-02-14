The Straits Times says

Learning to be able to keep learning

Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At the Straits Times Education Forum 2022 on the evolving role of universities, held in partnership with Singapore Management University last week, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing threw up a challenge to Singapore's institutions of higher learning. To keep up with the times, they must do more than produce fresh school-leavers for the job market. The education system must pay attention to those who have already graduated and retrain about half a million adult learners each year. This is clearly not a small challenge in a small nation. However, it is a necessary call to institutions of higher learning to revisit their purpose in keeping with Singapore's evolving economic circumstances, and so that those who are in, or entering, the workforce can also adapt effectively to the demands of an ever-changing global economy and marketplace.

While a traditional university education prepares young people intellectually and academically for the demands of the job market, that market is never static. Hence, a proper university education must be complemented by the kind of continuing learning that enables graduates to keep their skills current and stay economically relevant. As the scope and nature of jobs evolve, about 20 per cent to 25 per cent of Singapore's local workforce of about three million may need to upskill yearly - that is, about half a million adult workers every year, by Mr Chan's reckoning. Universities have earned good reputations as centres of academic excellence but must continually adapt and transform.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 14, 2022, with the headline Learning to be able to keep learning. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top