Learning nature’s ways at Gardens by the Bay

Nature lovers would welcome news that, come next year, Singaporeans and local residents would have a choice of four new free nature tours that teach them typically complex scientific concepts with the help of plants found in Gardens by the Bay. One of Asia’s foremost horticultural destinations, the Gardens presents the plant kingdom in a way that is both educative and entertaining. Its offerings include plants ranging from species in cool, temperate climates to those in tropical forests and habitats.

Already, the Gardens caters to both schools and the general public through an array of programmes. For example, primary-school pupils learn about diverse garden landscapes and how to identify simple visual qualities, to share imagination, thoughts and feelings, and to discuss artwork using basic art vocabulary. Secondary-school and tertiary students learn to appreciate the importance and uses of plants as an art form, about the elements of art and principles of design inspired by nature in artistic processes, and to describe and interpret art.