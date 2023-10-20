The Straits Times says

Keeping digital economy on track

Updated
25 sec ago
Published
30 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The inaugural report on Singapore’s digital economy recently published by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy contains important findings about what has emerged as a new driver of economic growth, and also some of the actions needed to sustain its momentum.

Defined as comprising the value-add of both the Information and Communications (I&C) sector and of digitalisation in the rest of the economy, Singapore’s digital economy grew at a compound annual rate of 12.9 per cent per year from 2017 to 2022, far outpacing the growth of the overall economy. As a result, its share of gross domestic product rose from 13 per cent to 17.3 per cent over the period, which compares favourably with highly digitalised advanced economies such as Estonia, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top