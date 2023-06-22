How to keep elders safe from abuse

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, marked each year on June 15, is designated by the United Nations to put the spotlight on the abuse of seniors. This is a serious issue because elder abuse can result in permanent physical and psychological damage, and even death. That there was a small increase in the number of elder abuse cases in Singapore in 2022 is less cause for concern than the reason for that abuse: caregivers being overwhelmed by the demands of looking after a dependent elderly family member. Although there are many causes behind different types of abuse, the stress that caregivers face from the demands of caregiving, and their own mental health conditions, contributes to a penchant for abusive behaviour.

If the stress gets too overwhelming, or worse, if the caregiver suffers from depression, some may resort to physical violence or to neglecting the elderly person’s care needs. While abuse in general and that of vulnerable elders (and children) in particular can never be condoned, what findings by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) suggest is that the problems of abusive relationships should be treated holistically, with an eye to the needs of both receivers and givers of care, rather than punitively, unless, of course, the abuse is egregious.