HDB solar panels light the way forward

Environmentally conscious Singaporeans would welcome the announcement that solar panels are set to be installed at up to 1,075 Housing Board blocks by the third quarter of 2026, as part of Singapore’s drive to harness more clean energy. This will bring the number of blocks slated to have solar panels to about 9,500. There are more than 10,000 blocks across Singapore and HDB has said that it aims to install solar panels on as many of them as possible over the next three years. The energy generated from these solar panels is used to power common services such as lifts, lights and water pumps during the daytime. Excess solar energy is channelled to the electrical grid.

The HDB’s solar initiatives are a key part of its Green Towns Programme, launched in 2020, which enables it to achieve net-zero energy consumption in the common areas of public housing. The programme aims to bring sustainable living to all existing HDB towns by 2030, with large-scale implementation of green features to improve the quality of life of residents. One of the programme’s three focus areas is to reduce energy consumption from the grid through the harnessing of solar energy.