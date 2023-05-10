Hard grind to keep drugs at bay

The Central Narcotics Bureau’s recent workplan seminar shone light on the mixed results of a survey on the prevalence of illicit drug use. Conducted by the Institute of Mental Health between April 2021 and July 2022, it touches on an issue that lies at the heart of Singapore’s security as a society. Worryingly, the survey, which involved 6,509 Singaporeans and permanent residents aged between 15 and 65, found that the mean age at which abusers start consuming drugs here was 15.9 years. Also, an estimated 0.7 per cent of Singapore residents – 18,000 people – had abused drugs in the past year.

The good news, however, is that the survey results affirmed Singapore’s drug-control approach. The majority of respondents cited the Republic’s anti-drug policies and strategies as the main reasons for staying away from drugs. The top three reasons mentioned were the legal consequences of drug abuse (cited by 74.4 per cent of respondents); the chances of being arrested (cited by 65.4 per cent); and awareness of the adverse effects on health (also cited by 65.4 per cent).