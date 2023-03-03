Growth or redistribution? It’s both

After Budget 2023, there have been concerns among parts of the business community that the Government has shifted its focus from economic growth to redistribution. Commentators have also weighed in to suggest that social policies are getting more attention and not enough is being done to grow the economic pie.

Such concerns are misplaced. Significant initiatives have long been in place to power the economy, many of which have been enhanced in Budget 2023. Besides, economic and social policies work together, and should be viewed as a holistic package rather than separately – and certainly not as working at cross purposes with each other.