The Straits Times says

Go global to fight transnational scams

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Scams are a transnational phenomenon. They are yet another indication of the globalisation of crime. It stands to reason, therefore, that the fight against them should be carried out across borders. Indeed, international cooperation against scams is not a matter of choice but of necessity, given both their scale and their profitability. Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling noted recently that, according to the Global Anti Scam Alliance, around US$55.3 billion (S$74 billion) was lost to scams worldwide in 2021. Apart from inflicting dreadful financial losses on victims, scam syndicates can traffic people overseas and force them to cheat other victims. Lives have been lost as a result.

The key factor in the success of this ghastly activity is organisation. Typically, scammers belong to organised criminal groups that run sophisticated transnational operations that are well-resourced and possess extensive networks. Scammers are also technologically sophisticated. All in all, once scam proceeds are transferred across borders, enforcement becomes extremely difficult. Thus, as Ms Sun pointed out, collective efforts to recover such proceeds would be enhanced greatly if every country were to have the equivalent of an anti-scam command outfit. That development would facilitate timely intervention to trace the flow of incoming scam proceeds and swiftly freeze the bank accounts of scammers.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top