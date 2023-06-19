Go global to fight transnational scams

Scams are a transnational phenomenon. They are yet another indication of the globalisation of crime. It stands to reason, therefore, that the fight against them should be carried out across borders. Indeed, international cooperation against scams is not a matter of choice but of necessity, given both their scale and their profitability. Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling noted recently that, according to the Global Anti Scam Alliance, around US$55.3 billion (S$74 billion) was lost to scams worldwide in 2021. Apart from inflicting dreadful financial losses on victims, scam syndicates can traffic people overseas and force them to cheat other victims. Lives have been lost as a result.

The key factor in the success of this ghastly activity is organisation. Typically, scammers belong to organised criminal groups that run sophisticated transnational operations that are well-resourced and possess extensive networks. Scammers are also technologically sophisticated. All in all, once scam proceeds are transferred across borders, enforcement becomes extremely difficult. Thus, as Ms Sun pointed out, collective efforts to recover such proceeds would be enhanced greatly if every country were to have the equivalent of an anti-scam command outfit. That development would facilitate timely intervention to trace the flow of incoming scam proceeds and swiftly freeze the bank accounts of scammers.