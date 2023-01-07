Global Covid-19 situation bears watching

Coronavirus cases have surged in China following the sudden reversal of its stringent zero-Covid policy. The U-turn in policy unleashed Covid-19 on a population of 1.4 billion people that has little natural immunity, having been sheltered from the virus since it was first detected in Wuhan three years ago. The virus thus spread rapidly, filling healthcare facilities with sick patients, most of them without immunity from vaccination or prior infection like the majority of people in other countries. The official death toll is very low by global standards, but actual numbers are widely believed to be much higher. British-based health data firm Airfinity has said that about 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from Covid-19. Such numbers would be disconcerting if they were to be close to the truth. World Health Organisation officials have met Chinese scientists amid concerns over the accuracy of China’s data on the spread and evolution of its outbreak. The UN agency had invited the scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing and to share data on hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations.

Pertinently, the United States, Japan and several other countries will now require travellers from China to show a negative test before entering. Beijing has responded angrily to those moves. A Chinese official declared that the development of the epidemic situation was predictable overall and under control, and warned against hyping, smearing and political manipulation with ulterior motives. In response to Chinese anger, the White House has said that there is no reason for Beijing to retaliate against the US and other nations that have imposed Covid-19 restrictions on its travellers. America argues that the moves are justified on public health grounds as China experiences a surge in cases. In outline, the latest outbreak in China threatens to turn into another test of international will, politicising what is essentially a global health issue.