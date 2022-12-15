Giving shape to the Jurong Lake District

Singapore’s plans to develop its largest business district outside the city centre in the Jurong Lake District have been on the cards for some time. But these are now being advanced with the announcement of a mega land site to be put up for sale in 2023. The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Confirmed List, which shows the sites scheduled for sale on pre-determined dates, includes one of about 6.8ha – about the size of nine football fields – that will go up for sale likely in June 2023. The site comprises three plots of land linking the Jurong East MRT interchange station and the future Jurong Lake District station of the Cross Island Line.

A master developer approach is being taken with the site, which is to be developed over the next five to 10 years. In total, there will be around 150,000 sq m of office space, 1,760 private residential units and 75,000 sq m gross floor area (GFA) for retail, hotel or community uses. The developer will be required to build at least 70,000 sq m GFA of office space and 600 private housing units as part of the first phase of the development.