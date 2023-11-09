The Straits Times says

Gaza protests risk getting radicalised

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Protests around the world against the retaliatory Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which has taken more than 10,000 lives now, reveal the agony and anger felt by thousands over the heavy price being paid by Palestinian civilians for the terrorist attack on Israel that was carried out by the militant group Hamas on Oct 7. Rampaging Hamas attackers had killed 1,400 people and taken around 200 hostages. Israel responded by launching an air offensive, which continues, and then a ground offensive, which has just begun, against the heavily populated Palestinian enclave. As the number of Palestinian fatalities continues to keep far outstripping the number of Israeli innocents who were slaughtered, public opinion in many parts of the world is calling for an end to the deaths and suffering of Palestinians. Protests in the Middle East have spread to demonstrations and solidarity marches in New York, London, Berlin, Paris, Istanbul, Lahore, New Delhi, Dhaka, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Sydney, among many other cities.

Clearly, the Israel-Hamas war is no longer a Middle Eastern problem. It has turned into a global issue, one in which many Muslims and other supporters of the Palestinian cause are voicing their opposition to Israel’s actions. To the extent that they wish to further the humanitarian interests of besieged Gazans, and so long as protests do not threaten public order, this opposition attests to the need for a proportionate Israeli response even to the enormity of the Hamas attack. Humans cannot but respond instinctively when innocent Palestinian civilians, particularly children, die in air strikes that flatten entire neighbourhoods into anonymous rubble.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top