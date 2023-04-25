The Straits Times says

G-7 needs to rethink its priorities

Updated
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is an oddity that the Group of Seven (G-7) of the world’s most industrialised economies does not include China, given its centrality to the global economy. Lately, it even looks as though excluding China is the raison d’etre of this forum, which groups the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom and Canada, with the European Union as an invited permanent participant. Last week’s G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting hosted by Japan, however, had also much to do with papering over cracks in the edifice, evidenced by French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent distancing from the US approach to Taiwan.

The G-7 was once focused on countering the Soviet Union. Following the Soviet collapse, Russia participated in the forum from 1998 to 2014, before it was suspended for annexing Crimea. Today, worry about China predominates, with the emerging Beijing-Moscow nexus also under watch. Disappointingly for all whose principal concerns are human survival issues such as climate change, food security and disaster mitigation, such matters seem to have been overwhelmed by geopolitics at the recent meeting, judging by where they figure in the 24-point final communique.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top