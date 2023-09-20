The Straits Times says

Fossil fuel giants feel the heat on climate

On the streets of New York this week, protesters have been demanding stronger action on climate change as rising temperatures trigger increasingly deadly weather disasters. Much of their anger is being directed at fossil fuel companies, accusing them of stifling global efforts to rein in the emissions driving global warming. The protests are an annual feature of Climate Week, which coincides with the start of the United Nations General Assembly. But the protests carry extra impetus, with this year likely to be the hottest on record after a summer of blistering heat and record wildfires and floods. The UN Secretary-General, Mr Antonio Guterres, is hoping the backdrop of growing public anger and a summer of “global boiling” will lead to much more ambitious climate pledges at his summit.

In particular, he is hoping several Group of 20 (G-20) leaders will offer ambitious new climate pledges, plus announcements on more climate finance for developing nations. The G-20 has struggled with a united response to fossil fuel emissions because many member nations, such as Saudi Arabia, are major producers and exporters of coal, oil and gas, the burning of which is the main driver of climate change. Stronger pledges to tackle fossil fuel emissions would likely bolster the UN’s COP28 climate conference in Dubai at the end of the year.

