Expect diverse views at G-7 summit

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
It is a given that the summit of the leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) industrial countries, which kicks off in Hiroshima on Friday, will reaffirm the members’ commitment to maintain their support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, as well as double down on sanctions aimed at Moscow. The leaders are also likely to express unease about China’s economic coercion and military activities in the Asia-Pacific, which was underlined during the meeting of the grouping’s foreign ministers in April. However, conclusions on both these issues may be subject to caveats, as the positions of individual G-7 members are not identical. Nor indeed do they tally with the views of several emerging economies and developing countries invited as guests to the summit, including Brazil, India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The choice of Hiroshima – the first victim of a nuclear attack – as the venue for the summit was a deliberate move by the host Japan, which is keen to underline its commitment to peace. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he draws a straight line between the devastation of Hiroshima – the remnants of which the G-7 leaders and their guests are expected to tour – and the atrocities being committed in Ukraine.

