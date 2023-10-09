EU carbon border tariff unpopular, but needed

On Oct 1, the European Union launched one of its most ambitious climate policies yet. It began the pilot phase of a scheme that will tax carbon-intensive goods imported from outside the bloc. The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) focuses on imports that have a significant carbon footprint from their production.

The EU is doing this because many industries, from steel- and cement-making to power generation and fertiliser production, are big polluters, whose emissions are driving climate change.