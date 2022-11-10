The Straits Times says

Enhanced offsets ease GST concerns

Updated
Published
48 min ago

With Singapore’s inflation running at a 14-year high and expected to remain elevated, the $1.4 billion boost to the GST offset package announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Nov 7 was appropriate. The increase, which raises the size of the package to $8 billion, from $6.6 billion previously, will enable the Government to meet its commitment to ensure that it would offset the impact of the GST increase for most Singaporean households for at least five years and for lower-income households for about 10 years. The offsets, together with the GST Voucher Scheme, add significantly progressive elements. Even after the GST increase from 7 per cent to 8 per cent from January 2023, the effective GST rate for households in the bottom three income deciles will be below 3 per cent and most of the tax will be borne by high-income households, tourists and foreigners.

However, the GST continues to be a contentious issue, as the recent parliamentary debate on the GST (Amendment) Bill attested. While there is broad agreement that future spending will need to increase, particularly on healthcare, as well as on housing subsidies, skills upgrading, protection against climate risks and green initiatives, the debate centred around how to raise the necessary resources. Opposition parties, which long opposed the GST hike, suggested alternatives, including raising direct taxes and property taxes as well as contributions from net investment returns.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top