China’s rising Mid-East profile

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s official visit to Saudi Arabia, which seems to have gone well by every account, could well be seen in later years as having opened new paths. As the Middle East’s predominant power, the Saudis received him with treatment matching what they rolled out five years ago for then United States President Donald Trump, who had close personal ties with the Saudi leadership. The Chinese leader’s agenda in Riyadh also included attending the inaugural China-Arab states summit, and a separate China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit, arranged by the Saudis. Not surprisingly, China’s foreign ministry described the meetings as epochal in the history of its ties with the Arab world. Time will tell if that comes true.

For now, what is unquestionable is that both Mr Xi, who is under a geopolitical squeeze initiated by the US, and his hosts, who find their strategic importance to the US diminishing as that nation attains energy self-sufficiency, used the trip to each send messages to Washington. Mr Xi, who was received both by King Salman as well as his heir and prime minister, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was given a lavish welcome which included aerobatic jets spreading smoke trails in the colours of the Chinese national flag. Close to three dozen energy and investment deals were inked. China will also align its Belt and Road Initiative with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to reduce its dependence on oil.

