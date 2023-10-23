Caring better for low-income families

It is heartening that low-income families with children will receive more support, which could include helping them to save up to buy their own homes or to stay employed. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said that the Government will provide families in highly subsidised public rental housing on the Community Link (ComLink) programme with additional support, which will be tied to specific action plans developed jointly between these families and their family coaches, who will be drawn from trained ComLink officers.

Mr Wong was speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Social Service Office (SSO) which, together with social service agencies and other community partners, helps to map out local social needs, identify gaps, and facilitate stepping up the provision of social services. Coaches will lend a personal touch by guiding needy and at-risk families firmly and patiently towards an economically sustainable future, by availing themselves of the many programmes already in place to support them, but which families under stress sometimes fail to understand and utilise.