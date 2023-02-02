Another step towards successful ageing

Singapore has taken another step towards the goal of successful ageing by deciding to reach out to more than half a million of its older adults over the next five years through a programme that empowers them to improve and maintain their health as they age. The Live Well, Age Well programme, run by the Health Promotion Board and the People’s Association, is part of the 2023 action plan for successful ageing, which includes efforts to keep older people employed for longer and stay connected with their loved ones. The revised plan, an update of the 2015 Action Plan for Successful Ageing blueprint, builds on the achievements made and the insights gained in the past few years.

The report card for the 2015 plan is an impressive one. More than 105,500 seniors have benefited from a health programme tailored to their needs. Over 24,000 mature workers above 50 have gained from job redesign grants given to more than 2,500 companies. All public buses are wheelchair-accessible, and all MRT and LRT stations are barrier-free. Additional centre-based care places, expanded capacity for home-care clients, and more nursing home beds have delivered care to more seniors. Fifteen dementia-friendly communities have been established in neighbourhoods.