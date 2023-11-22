Ageing feels better in the community at large

Not only seniors but other Singaporeans, too, would welcome the news that more elderly folk will be supported to age well in the community under a programme that will set aside $800 million over five years for active ageing centres to expand their outreach and increase the range and quality of programmes. Every Singaporean has a stake in the future of a rapidly ageing society where, by 2030, the country will have over 900,000 seniors aged 65 and above, with an increasing number living alone. Whatever measures are put in place now to empower the elderly, to be improved on in the light of experience going forward, cannot but help younger Singaporeans face up to old age with not just equanimity but confidence too.

That confidence is inspired by the long-term planning which goes into Age Well SG, a national programme to support seniors to age well in their homes and their communities. It aims to provide support for seniors to age actively, stay socially connected and be cared for within their communities. The progressive implementation of this comprehensive programme will witness transformation in key areas such as housing, transport, active ageing and care services to anchor the ageing better in society. The $800 million increase in spending that has been announced will better enable Active Ageing Centres (AACs) to reach out to a significantly larger pool of seniors.