Act to save migratory species

The mass migration of animals is one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights. From whales travelling across oceans, to elephants and antelopes moving across vast plains of eastern Africa, to birds that cross hemispheres to feed and breed, some stopping off in Singapore along the way, these epic journeys are testimonies of stamina and are fraught with danger. Despite the risks, billions of animals are on the move every year. Yet, a United Nations report released on Feb 12 has revealed the shocking reality that many migratory animals are endangered or facing the risk of extinction. The report is another alarm bell signalling the rapid deterioration of nature due to the actions of humanity and is a call for urgent action.

The first-ever State of the World’s Migratory Species report is a snapshot of the risks facing these animals and also offers a series of recommendations to tackle their decline. Launched by the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), a United Nations biodiversity treaty, the report was produced with the help of the UN Environment Programme. The main focus of the report is the 1,189 animal species that have been recognised by treaty members as needing international protection and are listed under the Convention. The report shows that one in five CMS-listed species is threatened with extinction, and 44 per cent have falling populations. For aquatic ecosystems, 97 per cent of CMS-listed migratory fish are at risk of extinction. And the extinction risk is not limited to those listed under the treaty – it is growing for migratory species globally.