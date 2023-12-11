The Straits Times says

A welcome boost to China-Singapore ties

Updated
Published
32 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The accelerating momentum in relations between Singapore and China over the decades, upgraded by a bilateral partnership early in 2023, is apparent in the results of the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting held in Tianjin on Dec 7. Co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang, the meeting has produced an upgraded free trade pact that gives Singapore firms greater access to China’s services sector. Also, a new visa-free arrangement is expected to kick in from early 2024, allowing Singaporeans and Chinese nationals to visit the other country for up to 30 days without the need for a visa. These announcements, along with more than 20 memorandums of understanding and agreements inked, herald a new era of bilateral cooperation.

There is already much to build on. As Mr Wong noted before the JCBC announcements, China and Singapore have built a deep partnership over the decades. Their collaboration is embodied in three government-to-government projects (the Suzhou Industrial Park, the Tianjin Eco-City and the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative), the state-level cooperation project (the Guangzhou Knowledge City), and eight provincial business councils. However, much more can be done, as the latest initiatives suggest.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top