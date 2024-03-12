A Swift boost to Singapore’s profile

Singapore’s success in bringing Taylor Swift to its shores for a series of performances during The Eras Tour points to a broader need for the Republic to sustain the momentum of securing marquee events featuring global stars. The Swift concerts here delivered direct economic benefits that include additional tourist arrivals, and spending on tickets, flights, hotel stays, entertainment, retail and dining. Some economists estimated a boost of up to $500 million in tourism receipts for Singapore’s economy. The stimulus to the broader economy vindicates the move to offer taxpayer-funded grants to attract an act such as Swift’s.

Such performances add a certain buzz to the many facets of Singapore’s international reputation, including the old but lasting motto that business is Singapore’s business. It takes six electrifying shows by Swift, a global entertainment phenomenon, to show that while Singapore means business, it also means leisure and entertainment on a grand scale. Swift’s global lustre has added to Singapore’s own. As for a degree of regional unease over Singapore securing an exclusivity deal with her, the truth is that Singapore does what is in its best interests, but its neighbours, too, gain from spillover effects such as visitors travelling to other tourist sites in the region.