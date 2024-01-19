A framework to govern generative AI

Singapore seeks to encourage a global conversation on generative artificial intelligence (AI) by proposing a new governance framework for the technology and seeking international feedback on it. The new Model AI Governance Framework for Generative AI builds on an existing framework from 2019 that covers only traditional AI, and comes at a time when the generative AI scene is still developing. The palpable advantages and dangers of generative AI require a set of consistent principles that are applicable globally to create a trusted environment for the use of such technology whose projected impact has been likened to that of the invention of the steam engine, electricity and the Internet itself. The goal is to arrive at a global consensus on how end users can use generative AI confidently and safely while allowing space for cutting-edge innovation.

Generative AI is here to stay, with its influence being felt in key areas of social and economic life. In one analysis, it will feature in the creation of more than 30 per cent of new drugs and materials by 2025. Only 2 per cent of outbound marketing messages were synthetically generated in 2022. This figure is predicted to hit 30 per cent by 2025. Sixty per cent of website and mobile app designs will be automated using generative AI by 2026. By that year, more than 100 million people will work alongside robots. All this would reflect the inevitability of generative AI, whose benefits include faster product development, enhanced customer experience and improved employee productivity. Generative design allows companies to optimise solutions tailored to the specific goals and limitations of their customers in the manufacturing, automotive, aerospace and defence industries.