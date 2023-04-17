The Straits Times says

A broader meritocracy for Singapore

Updated
Published
14 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

President Halimah Yacob’s address to Parliament last Monday touched on an issue of concern among many Singaporeans. The concern revolves around the need to prevent meritocracy – which rewards individuals according to their contribution to society and not because of status derived from birth or family connections – from ossifying into a system where inherited advantages and privileges put some people unfairly ahead of others in the meritocratic race. Once such a system becomes entrenched and perpetuates itself over generations, it produces stratified societies that defeat the purpose of the meritocratic principle itself. The challenge is to avoid the dangers of a static meritocracy by investing the financial and educational resources of the nation in a continuous meritocracy, which broadens opportunities for citizens throughout life, regardless of their starting point.

Towards the end of achieving an open and inclusive meritocracy, the President’s Address outlined four key priorities in terms of official policies and the values which underpin them. The priorities are the need to resist stratification, strengthen social safety nets, continue to build a city whose ecology preserves its quality of life, and reinforce Singaporeans’ responsibilities towards one another.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top